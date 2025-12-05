SIR: Uttarakhand starts voter verification for 2003 rolls

Dehradun: Uttarakhand has begun pre-registration work for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, aimed at verifying voters whose names figured in the 2003 rolls, an official statement said on Thursday.

According to the statement by the chief electoral officer’s office, the exercise includes preparatory work for the upcoming SIR. A campaign is also underway to “reach out, coordinate, and communicate with every voter” to ensure smooth coordination with voters.

Chief Electoral Officer B V R C Purushottam said the last SIR was undertaken in 2003.

During the pre-SIR phase, voters aged 40 and above whose names appeared on the 2003 list will be verified through the Booth Level Officer (BLO) app, he said.

Those in the same age group whose names were not on the 2003 list will be verified using the details of their parents or grandparents, he added.

The officer further said the 2003 rolls are available on the Chief Electoral Officer’s and Election Commission websites.

Purushottam also asked recognised national parties to verify their voter lists and appoint booth level agents (BLAs). At present, 4,155 BLAs have been appointed against 11,733 booths, he said.

District Magistrates, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and BLOs have been directed to strengthen voter outreach efforts, while help desks are being set up at district and ERO levels for assistance, the statement added.