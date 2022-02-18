Siraj recalls when Virat Kohli came to Toli Chowki

Hyderabad: One of the finest pacers of Indian cricket team, Mohammed Siraj share a great camaraderie with his colleague and former skipper Virat Kohli and it is quite known to all. Recently, Siraj recalled a story from from his early career days when he had invited the squad including Virat, to his house here over dinner.

Speaking to The RCB Podcast, Siraj revealed that Virat coming to his house was the best suprise of his life.

He said, “I had invited everyone from RCB to my house for dinner. I went home straight from the hotel. When I called him (Virat) up, he said, ‘I have a stiff back miyan, I can’t come’. I told him to rest. What more could I say.?”

“But, when everyone came, I saw him get off the car. Everyone was there, PP (Parthiv Patel) Bhai, (Yuzvendra) Chahal Bhai. I just ran towards Bhaiya (Virat) and hugged him. It was the best surprise of my life. Because Bhaiya (Virat) had said he won’t come. It became news; Virat Kohli has come to Toli Chowki,” Siraj added.

Siraj, who made his debut under Kohli, had posted an emotional note for Virat when stepped down as the captain of the test team. Siraj called Kohli his superhero and thanked the batter for believing in him and entrusting him to do well at the international circuit. Check out the post below.

“To my superhero, I cannot be thankful enough for the support and the encouragement that I got from you. You have always been my great brother. Thank you for trusting me and believing in me for all these years. For seeing the great at my worst. You will be always be my captain King Kohli,” Siraj wrote on Instagram.