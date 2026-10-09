Sircilla man trapped in Russia, pregnant wife awaits return

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man from Rajanna Sircilla’s Narayanpur village was allegedly forced into joining the Russian army and has been deployed in the Russia-Ukraine war zone. He has an eight months pregnant wife awaiting his return.

According to a report in the Deccan Herald, Dommati Kishan used to make a living in his village by washing and ironing clothes. Before that, he had worked at a petrol bunk in Muscat for a year, earning Rs 50,000 per month.

However, he decided to return because his wife could not take care of their child alone. Now, with a second child on the way and only a meagre income from his clothes business, Kishan accepted a warehouse job offer in Russia.

A local agent, identified as Dharnam Srinivas, allegedly took Rs 2.5 lakh from Kishan to complete formalities and promised him that he would earn better than he did in Muscat.

Kishan was sent to Russia in September and has now become a passport holder. Russian authorities have completed the paperwork for his settlement in the Ulyanovsk region.

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He has even been registered in the individual pension and social insurance system at the city’s public services centre (MFC). Kishan has also been given a Russian military ID, the DH report stated.

Kishan has alleged that around 40 men from the two Telugu states have been forced into the war zone after being duped with fake job promises.

Back home, his wife Rakshitha has approached the police seeking her husband’s return. The Yellareddypet police have registered a cheating case against the agent.