Sisodia, Jain were jailed because of their excellent work: Punjab CM

Gwalior: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain were arrested by central agencies as they were doing a great job as education and health ministers in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader also said the Punjab government was taking over a private power plant when the Union government was selling off public sector assets.

“When people told Modi that poor people are getting superb and free education in Delhi, Manish Sisodia was put in jail. When people talked about good health facilities under the Arvind Kejriwal government, Modi asked who was doing it?. .And (health minister) Satyendra Jain was sent to jail,” he said at a public meeting here.

Today was a historic day for Punjab as his government has taken over a thermal power plant at a time when the country’s airports, sea ports and LIC were being sold, Mann said.

“We are gritty and gutsy people. Such winds can not blow us off. You are copying our manifesto,” he said, speaking in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh where Assembly elections are due by year-end.

“We are buying private projects. We took a private thermal plant, today is a historic day for Punjab,” he said.

Also Read Punjab CM Mann slams SGPC chief for his meeting with SAD leaders

Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in an alleged liquor scam while Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

The AAP was going to clean up the country’s political system with its broom, Mann further said, referring to the party’s electoral symbol.

All established political parties in Madhya Pradesh were hand-in-glove with each other, he claimed, asking people not to trust either the BJP or Congress.

People should vote for the AAP this time because when they voted for the Congress in 2018, 30 of its MLAs were “bought” by the BJP, Mann said.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power by the backdoor in 2020,” he said, adding, ” if it does not win through elections, it forms government through by-elections.”

The BJP came to power in MP in March 2020 after MLAs of the ruling Congress who supported Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned and joined the saffron party.