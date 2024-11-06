‘Sister-in-law to sister’: Rana Daggubati’s comment on Samantha

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu won the “Woman of the Year” award at IIFA Utsavam, but what got the audience laughing was her fun exchange with the show’s host, Rana Daggubati. Their playful banter and jokes added a lighthearted twist to the evening, showing their close bond.

After Samantha’s emotional acceptance speech about her journey and comeback from health issues, Rana couldn’t resist a few jokes. He began by teasing, “Samantha went from Tollywood to Hollywood and from my sister-in-law to sister.” This joke had Samantha and the audience laughing, and it set the stage for more humor between them.

For those unfamiliar with their connection, Samantha was married to Rana’s cousin, Naga Chaitanya, from 2017 to 2021. Although their marriage ended, Rana and Samantha have stayed close friends, which was clear from their onstage banter.

Rana then called Samantha by an old nickname, “Samantha Ruthless Prabhu,” hinting at her once fierce personality. He joked, “Where did comedy Sam go?” Samantha responded with a smile, saying, “Comedy Sam, controversial Sam…she went to sleep.” Her answer suggested that she’s become more reserved over the years, though her fun side still shines through.

Beyond the laughs, there’s been some family tension recently. Naga Chaitanya is now engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala, a match that, according to some reports, may not be fully supported by the Daggubati family. However, no one from either side has spoken publicly about it.

As for their careers, both Samantha and Rana have exciting projects lined up. Rana will be seen in Rana Naidu. Season 2 on Netflix, while Samantha is working on Citadel: Honey Bunny and Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. Both actors are staying busy and impressing fans with their work.