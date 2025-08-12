Sisterhood-brotherhood takes a back seat in TS and AP as family feuds take centre-stage

Hyderabad: Raksha Bandhan brought to the fore deepening conflicts in two political families in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, while other politicians celebrated the festival with gusto.

The sacred Raksha Bandhan festivities of late are getting a political touch with many making a beeline to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other political leaders in ruling and opposition parties.

Kalvakuntla Kavita, BRS MLC, Telangana Jagruthi chief, and daughter of BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, missed the Raksha Bandhan festivities with her estranged brother, Sircilla MLA and BRS Working president K T Rama Rao.

Similarly, Y S Sharmila did not tie Rakhi to her brother and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh against their ongoing personal feud.

Kavitha, Sharmila fallout with brothers

Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Sharmila, daughter of Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, have fallen out with their only brothers, K T Rama Rao and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

While the exact cause for the rift has not been made public by either of them, rumours are agog in political circles that it has to do with power and assets sharing with regard to Kavitha and assets dispute in the case of Sharmila, who is presently heading the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh.

At least Kavitha reportedly sent a message through mobile to her brother KTR, but Sharmila seems not to be on talking terms.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated across the country and abroad where Indians live. On this auspicious day, sisters tie Rakhis to their brothers, as a bond of protection, obligation, or care.

Out of station: KTR

Talk in the BRS camp is that Kavitha sent a message to KTR a day before the Rakhi festival, but was curtly informed that he was out of station.

Kavitha, in an interview with a TV channel, asserted she would call on her brother KTR and tie Rakhi. “Generally, there are no restrictions for Rakhi. I will certainly tie Rakhi to Ramanna (K T Rama Rao). Relationships are different,” she said to a question when asked if she would tie Rakhi to Rama Rao. KTR is reportedly out of the station.

However, when media persons accosted her on the issue, she parried the question. “Why are you focusing only on BRS? In Congress, CM speaks one thing and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy says another,” she quipped while speaking to the media at her Banjara Hills residence.

Beeline to CM’s house

Interestingly, Ms Ramya Rao, a cousin of KTR, Kavitha tied Rakhi to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders at his residence, but not her immediate family members, headed by KCR.

“This is the third time I have tied Rakhi to CM Revanth Anna, but I have not tied Rakhi to KTR for the last 33 years. I used to post when KTR was studying in Guntur. Now the situation has changed. There is no scope to tie Rakhi to him now. Politics has paved the way for blood relations.”

KCR sisters tie Rakhi

Interestingly, KCR’s sisters, Lakshmi Bai, Jayamma, and Vinodamma, called on their brother at Erravalli farmhouse and tied Rakhi to him. KCR touched their feet and took blessings.

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders, including Ministers Konda Surekha, Seethakka, and Nerella Sharada, tied Rakhi to the CM, while BJP party leaders and workers tied Rakhi to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP President N. Ramachander Rao.

Leaders and workers across the political spectrum tied rakhis to their leaders in their respective political parties.