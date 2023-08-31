Sisters tie rakhi to Telangana CM KCR

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st August 2023 7:31 pm IST
KCR's sisters tying rakhis to him at Pragathi Bhavan.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters tying him rakhis.

A festive atmosphere prevailed at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister, brother and sisters sharing love and affection.

CM KCR’s younger and elder sisters tied him rakhis to mark Rakhi Purnima festival.

MS Education Academy

Elder sisters Lakshmibai, Jayamma, and Lalithamma and younger sister Vinodamma tied rakhi.

CM KCR’s wife Shobhamma and others are present.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Brahma Kumaris called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office in Amaravati on Thursday.

Sisters Jaya, Padmaja and Radha met the Chief Minister and invited him for the Global Summit being held at Mount Abu, Brahma Kumaris headquarters, in September.

The sisters tied rakhis to him on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Housekeeping women working at the Camp Office also tied rakhis to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The Chief Minister spoke to them affectionately and enquired about their welfare.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st August 2023 7:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button