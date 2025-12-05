SIT to probe second sexual assault case against expelled Kerala MLA Mamkootathil

Thiruvananthapuram: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe a second case of sexual assault against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, police officials said on Friday.

The SIT will be led by G Poonguzhali, Assistant Inspector General at the Police Headquarters.

The team also includes a DSP rank officer and sub-inspectors, officials added.

The second sexual assault complaint was received by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, which it forwarded to the state police chief.

Following this, the Crime Branch registered a case and launched an investigation.

Crime Branch officials said the email complaint contained only the sender’s email ID and no other contact details.

As part of the probe, they have sent a reply email requesting that the complainant contact them and provide her statement.

The complainant has alleged that she was sexually assaulted under the false promise of marriage, a Crime Branch official said.

However, details such as the location and date of the alleged incident are not currently available to the police.

The SIT will attempt to trace the sender of the email and record her statement, which is crucial for further investigation, the officer said.

Mamkootathil was expelled from the Congress party on Thursday after a court here rejected his anticipatory bail petition in another rape case.

Police said he is currently absconding, and a manhunt is underway in Kerala and neighbouring states.