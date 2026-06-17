SIT to track Bengaluru links in Jubilee Hills sex trap case

Hyderabad: In a significant development in the sensational Jubilee Hills “Rich Kids Sex Trap” case, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive probe into the racket.

SIT composition

The SIT comprises two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and an officer from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit. The team has been tasked with carrying out an in-depth investigation into the case, which has raised serious concerns over the exploitation of young girls and women victims.

According to investigators, a large number of women are believed to have fallen prey to the network allegedly operated by the prime accused, Chandrasekhar alias Arjun, and his associates. Police suspect that victims may be spread across multiple localities, prompting a wider investigation.

Five cases registered

So far, five separate cases have been registered in connection with the alleged sex-trap racket. Six persons, including the main accused Arjun, have been arrested during the course of the investigation.

In a key breakthrough, police have taken Rajeev, the brother of the prime accused, into three-day custody for questioning. Investigators are examining his role and possible links to other members of the network.

Police have also uncovered evidence suggesting that additional members of the gang are operating from Bengaluru. Acting on these leads, SIT officials have travelled to Bengaluru to trace and apprehend the remaining suspects.

The formation of the SIT is expected to accelerate the investigation and help uncover the full extent of the alleged racket, while ensuring that all those involved are brought to justice.