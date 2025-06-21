Hyderabad: The release clashes between two big films are pretty common in India. Sometimes both movies get good reviews, but the one with stronger star power usually takes the lead at the box office. This Friday, two big films—Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par and Dhanush’s Kuberaa—released together. Both had good buzz, but only one came out on top on Day 1.

Sitaare Zameen Par – A Good Comeback for Aamir

Aamir Khan returned to the big screen after three years with Sitaare Zameen Par. The film got great reviews from critics and fans. However, the Day 1 box office collection was Rs 11.7 crore, which is good but a little low for a superstar like Aamir. Still, with strong word-of-mouth, the film could perform better over the weekend.

Kuberaa Gets the Advantage

Dhanush’s Kuberaa had a strong opening and beat Aamir’s film on Day 1 by collecting Rs. 13 crore. The movie is a crime drama and features stars like Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is getting mixed to positive reviews, and fans are loving Dhanush’s performance. With good occupancy in the South, the film may continue doing well.

In this clash, Kuberaa has taken a small lead. The weekend numbers will decide if Aamir’s film can catch up or if Dhanush and Nagarjun’s film keeps ruling the box office.

How Other Films Are Doing

Housefull 5 started big with Rs. 24 crore but is slowing down now. On its 15th day, it made only Rs. 1.85 crore, and its total is now Rs. 170 crore. The budget is Rs. 225 crore. Meanwhile, the Hollywood movie How to Train Your Dragon has made around Rs. 17 crore in 8 days in India.