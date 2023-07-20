Sitara gifts bicycles to poor girls in Hyderabad on her bday

Sitara (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara chose a thoughtful and charitable path over a lavish affair for her birthday celebration. Sitara is celebrating her 11th birthday today and her day is filled with love and giving back to society.

A Meaningful Celebration with Mahesh Babu Foundation Young Girls

Sitara’s eleventh birthday is nothing short of spectacular. In a touching gesture, she chose to share her special day with the Mahesh Babu Foundation‘s young girls. The little star, dressed in a charming white gown, spread joy as she cut a cake with her newfound friends from the foundation.

The starkid generously donated pink bicycles to needy female students, making the birthday celebrations even more heartwarming. Inspired by her parents’ generosity, the young princess demonstrated a big heart by ensuring that these girls could now get to school easily and joyfully.

Sitara’s Acting Debut

Sitara, Tollywood‘s beloved star child, is already making her mark. Her first commercial advertisement for a jewellery brand aired in Times Square, a remarkable feat for an 11-year-old. What’s more impressive is that she selflessly donated her substantial earnings from the advertisement (Rs. 1 crore) to charity.

It seems like Sitara aspires to follow in her parents’ footsteps and become an actress. She expressed her desire to pursue acting while continuing to focus on her studies. Sitara is a truly inspiring young role model, juggling her passion and responsibilities.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Sitara will soon star in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming venture along with Jr NTR’s son.

