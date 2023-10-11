Sitharaman meets IMF chief, thanks her for India’s G20 presidency support

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met IMF Manging Director Kristalina Georgieva, on the sidelines of the annual meetings of IMF-World Bank in Marrakech, Morocco, during which she conveyed India’s willingness to engage with the institution to work with the developing countries in facilitating domestic resource mobilisation as endorsed by G20 leaders.

Sitharaman thanked Georgieva for support during the G20 India presidency, on digital public infrastructure related work and promotion for tech driven economic growth and productivity gains.

Sitharaman also appreciated IMF’s support to India towards policy work for crypto assets and the related G20 roadmap for global coordination within and beyond G20 countries. Sitharaman also conveyed India’s readiness to support IMF’s agenda in 2024 within and beyond G20 related work.

