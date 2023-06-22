SIX contestants removed from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, see names

Mumbai: The adrenaline-pumping reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has reached a crucial juncture as it narrows down its competition to the top 8 contestants. Yes, you read that right! According to sources close to the production, over 70% of the shoot has been completed and only the last leg is left.

A total of 14 participants flew to Cape Town for KKK 13 shoot. After performing several dangerous stunts, six contestants have unfortunately bid farewell to the race, according to information that we got from insiders. Check out the list of contestants who got eliminated so far.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Eliminated Contestants List

Anjali Anand

Anjum Fakih

Ruhi Chaturvedi

Rohit Bose Roy

Daisy Shah

Nyrra Banerjee

So, the top 8 contestants of KKK 13 are —

Rashmeet Kaur

Soundous Moufakir

Archana Gautam

Aishwarya Sharma

Sheezan Khan

Dino James

Arjit Taneja

Shiv Thakare

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on KKK 13.