Six dead, several injured in stampede at Bihar temple

The incident occurred due to a heavy rush of devotees at the temple to offer water to lord Shiva in the holy month of Shravan.

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Crowd gathered around a fallen metal structure during a temple stampede in Bihar.

Lakhisarai: At least six people were killed, and several others were injured in a stampede at the Ashok Dham temple in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred due to a heavy rush of devotees at the temple to offer water to lord Shiva in the holy month of Shravan.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shivam Kumar said, “At least six devotees died in the stampede at Ashok Dham Temple in Lakhisarai on Monday morning. Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on.”

Subhan Bakery
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