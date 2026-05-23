Six held for transporting 16 kg ganja from Hyderabad to Odisha

Along with the contraband, a car, six mobile phones, and Rs 14,500 in cash were seized.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd May 2026 7:22 pm IST
A woman and children collecting bricks on the street with men standing behind them in an urban setting.

Hyderabad: Six persons were arrested at Chapel Road for allegedly transporting 16.230 kg of ganja worth Rs 16 lakh from Odisha to Hyderabad.

The arrested persons were identified as Gulam Rasool, 32, Mahmood Khan, 48, Chand Bai, 45, Bismilla Khan, 46, SK Mujahid, 32 and Tajuddin Khan, 45. Rasool supplied tea, coffee, and snack stalls at Chapel Road. All six were arrested in a surprise raid, said excise officials.

Out of the six accused, five are residents of Nampally, while one hails from Odisha.

Subhan Bakery

Along with the contraband, a car, six mobile phones, and Rs 14,500 in cash were seized.

The accused were handed over to the Narayanaguda Excise Station for further investigation.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd May 2026 7:22 pm IST

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