Six illegal Bangladeshis arrested on Kolkata-bound train

Legal action has been initiated against them, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said in the statement.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 14th January 2023 12:36 am IST
Six illegal Bangladeshis arrested on Kolkata-bound train
Representative Image

Guwahati: Six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended from a Kolkata-bound train in Alipurduar in northern West Bengal for allegedly entering India illegally, the railways said in a statement on Friday.

They were travelling from Agartala in Tripura to Kolkata’s Sealdah station when they were apprehended, it said.

During a check by the RPF on board the Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express at Alipurduar Junction station on Wednesday, the security personnel found six persons, including four females of “doubtful nationality”, it said.

Also Read
Moving step by step to address land subsidence problem in Joshimath: Uttarakhand CM

“They could not produce any valid documents and later confessed that they entered India illegally from Bangladesh,” the statement said.

Fake Indian Aadhaar cards, mobile phones and two e-tickets of the train from Agartala to Sealdah were found with them, it said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button