Six killed in Gaza after Israel strikes despite Trump’s warning

Six people were killed in a fresh air strike by Israel in Gaza on Saturday, October 4. The attack was carried out despite US President Donald Trump’s call to halt the bombing of the besieged strip.

Trump had called for the bombing to stop after Hamas agreed to the Gaza Peace Plan proposed by him. According to reports, one strike killed four people in a house in Gaza City while another killed two others in Khan Younis in the south.

Also Read Hamas agrees to parts of Trump’s Gaza peace plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said early on Saturday that Israel was preparing for an “immediate implementation” of the first stage of Trump’s Gaza plan for the release of Israeli hostages following Hamas’ response.

In a statement, Israel’s military chief ordered advance readiness of the forces in light of the recent developments.

The Chief of the General Staff convened a special situation assessment in light of recent developments.



In accordance with the directives from the political echelon, the Chief of the General Staff instructed to advance readiness for the implementation of the first phase of the… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 4, 2025

On Friday, Hamas announced that it accepts parts of Trump’s Gaza Peace plan including the release of all remaining hostages, but that others require further negotiations.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Hamas must agree to a proposed peace deal by Sunday evening, threatening an even greater military onslaught nearly two years into the war sparked by the October 7 attack into Israel.

Trump appears keen to deliver on pledges to end the war and return dozens of hostages ahead of the second anniversary of the attack on Tuesday. His peace plan has been accepted by Israel and welcomed internationally, but key mediators Egypt and Qatar, and at least one Hamas official, have said some elements need further negotiation, without elaborating.

This article has been updated with additional information.