Six killed in Gaza after Israel strikes despite Trump’s warning

Six people were killed in a fresh air strike by Israel in Gaza on Saturday, October 4. The attack was carried out despite US President Donald Trump’s call to halt the bombing of the besieged strip.
Trump had called for the bombing to stop after Hamas agreed to the Gaza Peace Plan proposed by him. According to reports, one strike killed four people in a house in Gaza City while another killed two others in Khan Younis in the south.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said early on Saturday that Israel was preparing for an “immediate implementation” of the first stage of Trump’s Gaza plan for the release of Israeli hostages following Hamas’ response.
In a statement, Israel’s military chief ordered advance readiness of the forces in light of the recent developments.
On Friday, Hamas announced that it accepts parts of Trump’s Gaza Peace plan including the release of all remaining hostages, but that others require further negotiations.
US President Donald Trump said Friday that Hamas must agree to a proposed peace deal by Sunday evening, threatening an even greater military onslaught nearly two years into the war sparked by the October 7 attack into Israel.
Trump appears keen to deliver on pledges to end the war and return dozens of hostages ahead of the second anniversary of the attack on Tuesday. His peace plan has been accepted by Israel and welcomed internationally, but key mediators Egypt and Qatar, and at least one Hamas official, have said some elements need further negotiation, without elaborating.
This article has been updated with additional information.