Six killed in road accident on AP-Telangana border

Amaravati: Six persons were killed in a ghastly road accident in Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh, bordering Telangana, on Tuesday.

The victims belonged to neighbouring Chhattisgarh and were returning after a pilgrimage to the temple of Lord Rama in Bhadrachalam in Telangana, police sources said over the phone.

A speeding lorry coming in the opposite direction rammed into the SUV they were travelling in, killing six persons instantly.

A couple of passengers in the SUV sustained injuries and were shifted to the Chintoor hospital for treatment, police said.