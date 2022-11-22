Six killed in road accident on AP-Telangana border

A speeding lorry coming in the opposite direction rammed into the SUV they were travelling in, killing six persons instantly.

Published: 22nd November 2022 6:56 pm IST
Amaravati: Six persons were killed in a ghastly road accident in Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh, bordering Telangana, on Tuesday.

The victims belonged to neighbouring Chhattisgarh and were returning after a pilgrimage to the temple of Lord Rama in Bhadrachalam in Telangana, police sources said over the phone.

A couple of passengers in the SUV sustained injuries and were shifted to the Chintoor hospital for treatment, police said.

