Six killed, including 4 Americans, in Greece building collapse

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Rescue work underway in Greece
Rescue work underway in Greece

Athens: Rescuers combing through the rubble of a building that collapsed in a blast in the Greek capital’s tourist district of Plaka, near the ancient Acropolis, recovered six bodies on Saturday, September 26, authorities said.

Greek state TV ERT and other local media reported that personal documents and belongings of four of the victims — two men and two women — identified them as US citizens.

The blast on Friday morning, September 25, was believed to have been caused by a massive gas leak, Athens Mayor Haris Doukas said. He added that neighbouring buildings were also damaged and were evacuated.

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The fire department said six bodies were recovered in the rubble of the two-story house in Plaka, the historic part of Athens that lies at the foot of the Acropolis hill, Greece’s most visited ancient monument.

Two women were injured in an adjacent building on Lysikratous Street, fire brigades said.

The search and rescue involved 30 firefighters and three dogs. An investigation into the blast was underway.

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Video footage from the scene showed rubble strewn across the street, with parked cars smashed by falling debris. The people rescued by the fire department from the adjacent building were all tourists, resident Andreas Martzaklis said.

The pastor of a nearby church said that this Sunday’s service would be held outdoors because of damage to the church.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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