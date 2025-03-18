Six-member gang arrested for kidnapping, raping minor girl in Warangal

Hyderabad: A six-member gang, including a woman and a minor girl, were arrested by the Mills Colony police for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor. The accused also attempted to force the victim into prostitution.

Warangal police commissioner Sanpreet Singh disclosed details of the case, stating that a complaint was filed regarding the minor girl’s disappearance on March 11. Following an investigation, the girl was found at Mulugu Cross Road and taken into police custody. She revealed that she had been abducted, forced to consume ganja, and sexually assaulted.

The accused have been identified as Musku Latha from Lyadella village, Damera mandal, Warangal district; a minor girl; and Abdul Afnan, Sheikh Sailani Baba, Mohammed Altaf, and Mirza Faiz Beg alias Wadood, all residents of Shambhunipet, Warangal.

According to the police, Musku Latha had been running a prostitution racket in Lyadella village and had sheltered the minor accused after her parent’s demise. Latha reportedly convinced the minor accused to lure other girls into prostitution with promises of financial gain. The minor accused befriended the victim through Instagram and later met her in person while she was on her way to school.

The victim was gradually manipulated by the accused, who took her to shopping malls and gifted her clothes to gain her trust. On March 11, the accused, along with Abdul Afnan, Sheikh Sailani Baba, and Mohammed Altaf, took the girl in a car and purchased ganja from Mirza Faiz Beg. They then took her to an old house in the suburbs of Narsampet, where Sheikh Sailani Baba forced her to consume ganja and sexually assaulted her.

The accused threatened the victim, falsely claiming they had filmed the assault and would release the video if she did not comply with their demands. However, the gang later abandoned her at Mulugu Cross Road, where she was found by the police.

During the operation, the police seized one kilogram of ganja, a car, Rs 75,000 in cash, four mobile phones, and several condom packets from the main accused’s residence.

Following the investigation, three special teams were formed under the supervision of Central DCP Sheikh Salima and Warangal ACP. The accused were arrested and charged with multiple offences, including abduction, rape, and trafficking.

Commissioner Sanpreet Singh commended the efforts of Central Zone DCP Sheikh Salima, Warangal ACP Nandiram Nayak, Mills Colony inspector Venkataratnam, and SIs Srikanth and Suresh, along with other police personnel, for their swift action in bringing the accused to justice.