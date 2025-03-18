Factory workers at risk of accidents as Old Kurnool Road foot over bridge remains shut

Hyderabad: Factory workers heading to their workplace face the risk of road accidents at the Foot over Bridge on the Old Kurnool Road at Swapna Talkies junction which has been closed for the past few months due to a lack of security guards.

The GHMC had set up the Foot over Bridge (FoB) at the junction a couple of years ago keeping in mind the pedestrian flow on the road. The bridge was used by women and children, particularly to cross the busy road that sees the movement of heavy vehicles on the Old Kurnool Road connecting Shamshabad with Chandrayangutta.

“For four months, the FOB has been closed to the public. The two shutters leading to the staircases of the FoB are locked. People are now taking risks and crossing the road,” a tea vendor, Srinivas, told Siasat.com.

Thousands of people cross the busy road every day and head to their workplaces in the Katedan Industrial Area (KIA), in the evening it is vice versa with workers returning home across the busy road.

“During early morning heavy vehicles drive at high speed and it risks the safety of the pedestrians. Children also cross the road to go to the shops to purchase things. It should be opened for the public to use. what is the use of spending lakhs of rupees and setting it here,” said a local resident of Katedan, Manish.

The local leaders said that the FoB was closed down after the security guards stopped attending the duties. “We came to know that the GHMC contractor failed to pay salaries to the security guards. Eventually, they stopped attending duties and vagabonds started sitting on the bridge. So it was closed down to the public,” said a local leader.

The people want the authorities to immediately post security guards and open the bridge for public use.