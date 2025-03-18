‘India’s biggest tea cafe’ to open in Hyderabad tomorrow

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s favourite Niloufer Cafe is set to open its ninth outlet in Hitech City, likely to be India’s largest tea cafe, on Wednesday, March 19. The grand launch will feature Niloufer’s Kettle of Love, a 2-ton kettle symbolizing the cafe’s journey through time.

As Cafe Niloufer expands into Hyderabad’s IT hub, curiosity surrounds not just its signature ‘Irani’ chai and Osmania biscuits but also its pricing. With a noticeable price difference between its ground-floor tea and premium lounge offerings at other outlets, many wonder whether the new location will stick to its affordable roots or introduce a tiered menu.

Tea on the ground floor is priced at Rs 70, while the same cup costs as much as Rs 150 in the premium lounges upstairs, leaving many citizens puzzled. Addressing the curiosity in a recent podcast, Babu Rao, the force behind Cafe Niloufer’s expansion, explained:

“We created the first-floor section for privacy. If actors, politicians, or celebrities sit on the ground floor, people crowd around for pictures. To avoid this, we opened a separate section upstairs.”

Despite the debate, Cafe Niloufer continues to serve all kinds of customers in Hyderabad. At its original Lakdikapul location, chai is still available for Rs 15 or Rs 20, while the lounges cater to those seeking a more upscale experience.

Meet the man behind Hyderabad’s iconic Cafe Niloufer

Babu Rao, the owner of Cafe Niloufer, has an inspiring story. He came to Hyderabad in 1975 with no money and no place to stay. He started working as a cleaner at the cafe, then became a waiter, and later learned to make tea. In 1993, after years of hard work, he became the owner.

Now, Babu Rao runs multiple Cafe Niloufer outlets across Hyderabad, each catering to a different crowd. He even gives back to the community by providing free meals to hundreds every day.