Six months after father’s death, mother-son die by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a mother and her 20-year-old son allegedly died by suicide in Abdullapurmet, Rangareddy, on Wednesday morning, May 27.

Pusala Kalavathi, 45, and her son Shiva Kumar were residents of Kanakadurga Nagar Colony on Laskaraguda Road. Their bodies were found hanging by the ceiling fan, police said.

A suicide note was recovered, allegedly written by Shiva Kumar, who stated they were depressed after the passing of his father, Kaladar, six months ago.

Kaladar was a tailor by profession. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Also Read Telangana priest, mentally challenged son found dead in temple pond

In a similar case, a 54-year-old temple priest, Varayoru Lakshminarasimhacharyulu, and his 25-year-old mentally challenged son, Pavan Kumar Acharyulu, allegedly died by suicide in Jangaon district.

According to locals, the priest had been in deep distress ever since his wife, Sridevi, passed away a month ago following a prolonged illness. He had repeatedly expressed his desire to end his life along with his son, who was entirely dependent on him.

Their bodies were found in the pond of the very temple where Lakshminarasimhacharyulu served for two decades.