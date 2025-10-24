Six new skywalks to come up in Hyderabad’s busiest areas

Hyderabad: Amidst rising urban population, increasing traffic congestion and difficulties faced by pedestrians while crossing busy roads, the Telangana government has decided to construct six new skywalks in different parts of Greater Hyderabad.

The move aims to improve public convenience and reduce road accidents in high-traffic zones. The government has instructed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to prepare detailed plans on a priority basis for the construction of skywalks at Afzalgunj, Madina, Lakdikapul petrol pump, BHEL, JNTU, and Miyapur T-junction.

Officials identified these six locations as among the most crowded and risky spots for pedestrians, where frequent traffic jams and accidents are reported. They said that the proposed skywalks would provide safe and convenient crossing options for the public and bring significant improvement in traffic flow.

According to HMDA officials, the Uppal skywalk is already open to the public and has shown positive results in easing congestion. Work on the Mehdipatnam skywalk has also gained momentum, while a major skywalk project is underway at Secunderabad, connecting the railway station, metro station, and bus stand, which is expected to greatly benefit commuters.

A survey conducted by LEE Associates revealed that at least 23 locations across Hyderabad require skywalks to manage the growing traffic efficiently and to provide pedestrians with safe and convenient mobility in the city.