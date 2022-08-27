Six people injured after van drives into Brussels cafe

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 27th August 2022 12:57 pm IST
Brussels: A van drove into a cafe in Brussels, injuring six people, the fire department of the Belgian capital has confirmed.

The incident took place around 1 p.m., on Thursday, said Walter Derieuw, spokesman for the firefighting and emergency medical assistance service (Siamu).

“A delivery-type van entered via rue Saint-Michel, turned around in this same street and rushed towards the terrace of an establishment,” said mayor of Brussels Philippe Close (PS) while visiting the scene of the incident.

Six people suffered minor injuries, but did not require hospitalisation, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to police, the vehicle was found nearby but the driver was not present.

Belgian newspaper DH reported that a suspect had been arrested on Friday afternoon in the Antwerp region.

The driver’s motive remains unknown.

An investigation into the incident has now been opened, the Brussels public prosecutor’s office has confirmed.

