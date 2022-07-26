Sixth anniversary of Kapda Bank to be held today

Hyderabad: Sixth anniversary of Kapda Bank is going to be held at 5 pm on Tuesday, July 26 at Kapda Bank, third floor, Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital, Darulshifa, Hyderabad.

At the event, Chaya Ratan IAS (Ret) will be the chief guest and Director of New Eye Health Alliance, Dr. Subhadra Jalali and Social Activist Jasveen Jairath will be guests of honours.

The event will be live telecasted on Siasat Daily’s Facebook (click here).

Initiative provided free dresses to over 93000 people

Kapda Bank, a unique initiative was started by the Siasat Urdu Daily, Faiz–e–Aam Trust and Helping Hands 6 years ago with a view to provide free clothes to the poor, needy and underprivileged, people who are in possession of white ration card (below poverty line).

The bank gives used and new items to the beneficiaries which are properly washed, ironed, and put into covers.

It was started on April 29, 2016, at the Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital premises, Darulshifa.

It distributed clothes, footwear, sweater, utensil, toys, bed covers, towels, and wedding wear among 93,484 families in 6 years.

Out of the total clothes distributed, 42000 clothes packets were distributed among 7000 non-Muslim families, 1800 clothes packets were distributed to Aids patients’ students and 650 clothes packets and toys were distributed among blind students.

People of all faiths benefitted

The initiative has benefitted people from twin cities and districts of Telangana State namely, Mahaboobnagar, Vikarabad, Warangal, Adilabad, Ranga Reddy, Nizamabad, and Kamareddy.

The initiative is run under the guidance of Zahid Ali Khan chief editor of the Siasat Daily, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan Editor of the Siasat Daily, Iftekhar Husain secretary of Faiz–E– Aam Trust and Shoukat Ali Mirza trustee of Helping Hands and support of dedicated team of staff under the coordination of Shaik Akram and Eliya Fatima.

People of all faiths have come and accessed the cloths and other items mentioned above including, Muslims, Christians, Hindus etc. People belonging to the differently abled and one woman aged about 90 years has also got benefited by the scheme.