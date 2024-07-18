Skeleton found during renovation of old building in south Kolkata

Published: 18th July 2024 10:42 pm IST
Representative image

Kolkata: A human skeleton was found during the renovation of an old building in south Kolkata’s Kasba area on Thursday, police said.

The identity or the sex of the skeleton is yet to be established, they said.

“The skeleton was found by the construction workers inside a room at the old building in the Kamala Park area of Kasba. Nobody was living in that building. The skeleton was sent for examination to ascertain its identity,” a police officer said.

Police spoke to the owner of the building and also the locals in connection with it, he said.

