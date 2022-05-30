SkinnCells introduces Lassy Lips, India’s exclusive 4-step lip-care routine

Hyderabad: SkinnCells is India’s very own, new and exclusive lip-care brand. It is scientifically made to cater to specific lip requirements. The brand has recently introduced Lassy Lips, a scientifically curated four-step lip-care routine for women.

The product line includes a non-granulated lip exfoliator, an instant repairing mask, a hydrating lip serum and a splash of colour with a moisturizing tinted mousse.

Lassy Lips lip-care routine kit: Application and product quantity details are as follows:

Lip Doff – A non-granulated exfoliator

Quantity-9ml

Step 1 of the routine

When to use – Can be used 2x a week, morning or evening.

Apply a pea-sized amount evenly on the lips and leave for 2 minutes, followed by a gentle lip massage with the index finger for 30-40 seconds. Then, wipe it off with a wet cotton pad.

Do not use if lips are excessively chapped, peeling or bleeding.

Stout Pout – An instant repairing lip-mask

Quantity-15ml

Step 2 of the routine

When to use – Can be used 3x a week, morning or evening, or after Lip Doff.

Apply a thick layer of the product on the lips and leave for 6-7 minutes. The mask gives a slight tingling sensation after application. Then, wipe it off with a wet cotton pad.

Do not use if lips are excessively chapped, peeling or bleeding.

Pucker Lips – A hydrating lip serum

Quantity-15ml

Step 3 of the routine

When to use – Can be applied any time during the day whenever the lips feel dry or dehydrated. It can also be used as a priming base for make-up.

Lip Tinge – For a splash of colour and moisturization

Quantity-6ml

Step 4 of the routine

When to use- Can be applied anytime during the day to moisturise and provide a bright crimson red colour to the lips. The crimson red is a universally flattering shade and compliments all Indian skin tones. It also contains SPF 15 which provides sun protection.

Here are some more shades of Lip Tinge that SkinnCells is planning to bring out soon. These are:

Barbie pink Vintage Wine Brown Nude Coral Kiss

These four along with the original Crimson Red will comprise the five shades of Lip Tinge.

Lassy Lips is priced at Rs 4,210/-

Customers can avail the ongoing 33 per cent discount on the website and get the product at Rs 2,820/-

For more information visit https://skinncells.com

