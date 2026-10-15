Skipped dinner: ‘Blue drum’ murder convicts Muskaan and Sahil

Meerut (UP): Convicts Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla spent a restless first night in jail after a Meerut court sentenced them to death for murdering Muskan’s husband, merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput.

Both skipped dinner and remained distressed, jail sources said on Thursday. Muskan reportedly sat in a corner of the barrack holding her 10-month-old daughter Radha and cried until late at night.

Jail authorities have stepped up security and arranged regular medical examinations and counselling for her. Muskan and Sahil are also preparing to challenge the sentence in the Allahabad High Court.

District Jail Senior Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said both convicts broke down after the verdict on Wednesday. They were counselled and informed about the next steps in the legal process.

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Sahil has been allotted prisoner number 395/2026 and Muskan 396/2026. Sahil has been shifted to a barrack for male convicts. Muskan remains in the women’s barrack with her infant daughter, said Sharma.

Sharma said doctors and jail officials had been directed to monitor their health. Counselling sessions were held on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. Prisoners sentenced to death could take two to four days to recover from the immediate emotional impact of the verdict, he said.

Both convicts have expressed their intention to appeal, Sharma said. They are expected to inform the jail administration within two to three days whether they will engage private lawyers or seek legal representation through the prison authorities.

If their families or private lawyers do not file an appeal, the jail administration will approach the High Court within 30 days, he said. Government lawyer Rekha Jain also said the sentence would be challenged.

Muskan has been seeking permission to meet her seven-year-old daughter, Pihu. She was told that the child would have to be brought to the jail. Muskan had also sought permission to write her a letter. Although permission was granted, she had not submitted it by Thursday.

Radha continues to stay with Muskan in prison. Under jail rules, children can remain with their incarcerated mothers until the age of six.

Saurabh’s mother, Renu Devi, said the family did not wish to adopt Radha. She said the family was satisfied with the court’s verdict and did not wish to maintain any relationship with the infant.

However, Renu Devi said the family was willing to take care of Pihu if her maternal grandparents agreed to send her.

Sharma said Sahil had opted for farming and gardening work in jail, while Muskan had chosen stitching and embroidery. Neither participated in the programmes organised during Navratri.

A Meerut court on Wednesday sentenced the two to death for the murder. District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra described the crime as extremely cruel and grave, according to the prosecution.

Saurabh was killed on March 3, 2025. His body was dismembered and the remains placed inside a blue drum filled with cement. The crime came to light about a fortnight later.

The court convicted Muskan and Sahil on September 30 after a 13-month trial involving 126 hearings. The prosecution examined 22 witnesses, including people linked to the purchase of the drum and other materials allegedly used in the crime. Hotel managers and cab drivers were also examined to establish the accused’s movements.