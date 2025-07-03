SKM announces nationwide stir on July 9 over anti-farmer policies

Former agriculture minister Vadde Rao said that the Modi government's move to enter a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Trump administration rings alarm bells to India's farming community.Rao cautioned that the Modi government was compromising the interests of Indian farmers, by entering into a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Trump administration on the import of agricultural produce from US.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 3rd July 2025 7:34 pm IST
Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) appeals to all sections of the society to participate in the general strike on July 9, 2025.

Hyderabad: Samkukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), along with 540 farmers’ organisations announced a nationwide protest on July 9 against the Centre’s ‘anti-farmer and anti-working class policies’.

The announcement was made by former agriculture minister in the undivided Andhra Pradesh and national council member of SKM Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao at Basheerbagh Press Club on Thursday, July 3.

Addressing the media persons, Rao said that the Modi government’s move to enter a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Trump administration rings alarm bells to India’s farming community.

MS Creative School

“According to a NITI Aayog report, the Centre plans to remove the import duty on agricultural produce from the United States. This may give a pretty picture of prices coming down, but in reality, it benefits the corporate giants,” he opined.

“Not just agricultural farmers but dairy farmers will be severely impacted by the Free Trade Agreement,” he said.

He said that the biggest reason for the crisis in farming is the low Minimum Support Price (MSP) given to farmers for their crops. “Unless the governments implement the C2 + 50% formula, suggested by the Father of Green Revolution, Dr MS Swaminathan, where farmers are paid 50 percent more than what it costs them to grow the crop, problems will not end,” he said.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Quoting a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Rao said that between 2000 and 2017, Indian farmers lost around Rs 45 lakh crore, because they did not get the fair MSP. “Between 2020 and 2023, they lost another Rs 9 lakh crore for the same reason,” he said.

On farm loans, Rao alleged that 40 percent of farmers, including 90 percent of tenant farmers, do not get loan sanctions. “This forces them to seek loans at high interest from moneylenders, often ending up unable to pay back,” he said.

He called out the Modi government for showing a step-motherly treatment to struggling farmers while at the same time conveniently waiving off Rs 25 lakh crore bad debts of 8,000 corporates.

He appealed to the people from all walks of life to participate in the all-India general strike.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 3rd July 2025 7:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button