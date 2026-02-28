SLBC tunnel works begin, 20 metres excavated: Telangana minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Saturday, February 28, announced the works on the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel project have started, and that a progress of about 20 metres was achieved in last week from the Devarkonda side, where the work remained stalled for the past seven years.

He held a review with the senior officials of the irrigation department at his chambers in Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on the mobilisation of manpower, equipment, and tentative completion timelines for both Tunnel-1 and Tunnel -II.

“Some seven excavation cycles have been completed from the Devarkonda end (outlet side). The works, which involve advanced tunnelling methods, are being monitored closely using observational techniques that ensure safety through exact drilling protocols and installation of extra supports,” he stated.

He noted that the project’s implementing agency has deployed specialised equipment to address the anticipated ventilation challenges deep inside the tunnel, which is expected to accelerate the pace of excavation.

“Work from the inlet side will also commence soon, with preparations including a 20-metre open cut and additional safety installations already underway. The agency is importing electrical and more ventilation equipment to further enhance efficiency, with full operations likely to ramp up in a fortnight,” he added.

He said a breakthrough has been targeted for the middle of 2027, with full commissioning of the project expected by June 2028. This renewed push follows earlier decisions to shift from Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) methods that were deemed unsuitable due to the geological challenges they posed, to safer, observation-based techniques.

The government has also formed a dedicated division to monitor the project closely. The SLBC tunnel is a critical component of Telangana’s irrigation infrastructure, aimed at irrigating over three lakh acres, besides helping augment the drinking water sources in the region.

The 44-km SLBC tunnel, which was intended to irrigate drought-prone areas in Nalgonda and provide drinking water to fluoride-affected regions, has been under construction from both ends (inlet at Srisailam/Domalpenta and outlet at Devarkonda). Progress had stalled following a tragic roof collapse on February 22, 2025, near the inlet side-end, halting the operations.

Eight workers, including two engineers, were trapped inside the debris and slush. Two bodies were recovered.