Slugfest on cards over TS government decision to allocate 42 pc reservation for BCs

Hyderabad: A political slugfest is on the cards in Telangana State over the Revanth Reddy government decision to implement 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in the ensuing Local Bodies elections.

Amidst jubilation over enhancing 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes in Local Bodies by the Congress government in Telangana State, an uncertainty over its implementation is lurking in the corridors of power and among the political parties.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, B C Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and other Congress leaders vow government would implement the quota, but many are wary about it given the Supreme Court judgement which restricted total reservations to 50 per cent.

While the Tamil Nadu case of 69 per cent reservations in education and employment is unique in the country, and facing legal battles even today, the Telangana government’s decision to provide 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local bodies is a new phenomena.

Recent statements by ruling party leaders created an impression that quota could face legal hurdles.

The Chief Minister announced a steep hike in reservations after the recent caste survey where BC accounted for 56.33 per cent of the State’s population. He also promised more tickets to BCs in ensuing elections.

Amendment only solution: Krishnaiah

Says R Krishnaiah, Rajya Sabha MP and noted BC leader: “The only solution to ensure 42 per cent reservations in Local Bodies for BCs is Constitutional amendment. There is no other way. Tamil Nadu case is different. It’s about quota in education and jobs. In Telangana State, it’s about reservations in local bodies elections. Ninth schedule will not do. Some people are confused. SC made it clear that total quota shouldn’t cross 50 per cent.”

Revanth Reddy commitment

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on various occasions reaffirmed Congress commitment to implement 42 per cent reservations for BCs in upcoming local body elections in the State after the recent caste census.

Backward Classes (BCs) account for 56.33 per cent population in the State, of whom 10.08 per cent are BC Muslims.

The State government made public the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste Survey, a comprehensive door-to-door household survey covering 3,54,77,554 people and 1,12,15,134 families.

The remaining population includes 17.43 per cent Scheduled Castes, 10.45 per cent Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 12.56 per cent Muslims, of which 2.48 per cent OC Muslims.

OCs make up 13.31 per cent. Of the total, 50.51 per cent were male and 49.45 percent female, the survey revealed. The complete caste wise survey is yet to be made public.

BC reservations now

At present, reservations in Local Bodies elections in Telangana State range from 18 percent to 22 per cent, according to a senior official of BC Commission.

In education and employment, reservations have been capped at 29 per cent for BCs, 15 per cent for SCs, and 10 per cent STs, totaling 54 per cent. Its four per cent more than the SC cap but it continues as none have gone to the court.

The new bills would raise the overall reservation to 63 per cent exceeding the 50 per cent cap set by the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court has consistently held that total reservations across all categories should not go beyond 50 per cent. Former Chief Ministers N Kiran Kumar Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao tried to increase the quota, but had to backtrack after Supreme Court directions,” the official explained.

CM offers to lead delegation

CM promised to lead a delegation of MPs to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon in this regard on the ordinance extending 42 per cent quota to BCs in local bodies.

Telangana High Court had directed State government to complete the elections to local bodies by September 30.

The two bills proposing a 42 per cent for BCs in education and employment and local bodies have been sent to President of India through the Governor and awaiting assent.

BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the Telangana government was ready to send a delegation to New Delhi to convince Prime Minister and President of India to approve the bill and ensure quota and “fulfil 100-year-old dream of BCs.”

Going by the Congress leaders’ statements and opposition sceptical about the government intention, a political war in on the cards.

BC intellectuals meet

While there has been an echo from BC leaders, organisations, experts for protection of the 42 per cent quota, a recent intellectuals meet organised by Telangana Backward Classes Commission opined that the quota will face legal scrutiny or could be axed as happened in BRS government by the Supreme Court which has put a 50 per cent ceiling.

“Inclusion in the 9th schedule of the constitution as done in Tamil Nadu is the only way to protect 42 per cent reservations for BCs in Telangana State. State government should bring in pressure on the Centre in this regard. There is a need for a protracted struggle to achieve the goal. Ordinance is a temporary solution, and it’s aimed to take the BCs for a ride. BC reservations need legal protection,” T Chiranjeevulu, retired IAS officer and founder BC Intellectuals Forum said.

He also suggested the State government take an all-party delegation to Centre besides Statewide agitation to pressurise the Centre to include the bill in the 9th schedule.

BC Commission chairman G Niranjan elicited opinions from intellectuals and sent the same to the government. “We will forward the opinions to the government. There has been a useful discussion on the subject,” he added.

Sources in the government said even if the bill fails to stand legal scrutiny, the Congress will ensure a 42 per cent quota in allotment of tickets in elections.

The Supreme Court in 1992 ruled that reservation cannot exceed 50 per cent in Indra Sawhney versus Union of India, based on which the Madras High Court directed the state to bring it down to 50 per cent in the 1994-95 academic year.

The 69 per cent reservation policy in Tamil Nadu is unique and higher than the national standard. This policy has been a subject of legal and political debate even today.

SC cap on reservations

In undivided Andhra Pradesh and subsequent Telangana State, the Supreme Court in its judgements asked governments not to cross the 50 per cent cap in reservations in local bodies, education, and employment, according to a senior official of the BC Commission.

The Governor also approved the Telangana Scheduled Castes (Rationalisation of Reservations) Bill, 2025. This Bill sets out a new framework for the classification of SC reservations.

Telangana could become the first state to implement SC sub-categorisation after the Supreme Court allowed states to enact laws based on local needs.