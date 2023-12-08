‘Smile, Sparkle, Saudi’: Alia Bhatt is in Jeddah, know why

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently savouring a joyous phase in her life, both on the personal and professional fronts. The talented star, who is happily married to Ranbir Kapoor, is a dotting mother to their one-year-old daughter, Raha Kapoor. Meanwhile, her career is also hitting new heights.

Currently, Alia Bhatt is in Jeddah, attending the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival. The actress took to her Instagram profile to share glimpses of her time at the event. Dressed in an outfit styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia looked absolutely stunning, and she shared her OOTD (Outfit of the Day) with her followers. The post was captioned, “Smile. Sparkle. Saudi.”

Notably, Alia Bhatt is not the only Bollywood star gracing the Red Sea International Film Festival. The event also saw the presence of other luminaries from the industry, including Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, and Ranveer Singh. The festival continues to attract attention with the glamorous appearances of these celebrated stars, adding to the allure of the ongoing cinematic extravaganza.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her next film Jigra. The movie is directed by Vasan Bala of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota fame. It is co-produced by the actor and filmmaker Karan Johar.