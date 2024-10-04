Smoke alert on Air India Express flight to Muscat, returns to Thiruvananthapuram

There were 142 passengers onboard the aircraft.

Air India Express

Thiruvananthapuram: An Air India Express flight returned to the bay at Thiruvananthapuram Airport after suspected smoke was observed during the take-off initiation on Friday morning, October 4, sources from the airline and the airport said.

The incident was reported at around 10:30 am on the flight bound for Muscat. There were 142 passengers onboard the aircraft, and they were offloaded for inspection, an airport source said.

An Air India Express spokesperson said that an alternative aircraft has been arranged for the onward journey of its “guests.”

An investigation will be conducted to determine the exact nature of the issue, he said.

“We regret the inconvenience while prioritising safety in every aspect of our operations,” he added in a statement.

