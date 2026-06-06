Smoke seen emanating from Ameerpet shopping complex again

Hyderabad: The materials left behind after Thursday’s devastating fire at the KSR Fashion shopping complex reignited on Saturday, June 5, resulting in smoke rising out of the building and causing panic among locals.

The incident was reported at around 12:32 pm and a tender from the Sanathnagar Fire Station rushed to the spot and doused the flame. “The material might have reignited due to heat or due to the presence of oxygen. It wasn’t a major incident and was handled swiftly,” an official from Sanathnagar Fire Station told Siasat.com.

The materials left behind after Thursday's devastating fire at the KSR Fashion shopping complex reignited on Saturday, June 5, resulting in smoke rising out of the building and causing panic among locals.



The incident was reported at around 12:32 pm, and a tender from the… pic.twitter.com/ciyqqt1ZlG — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 6, 2026

Also Read Hyderabad: Kavitha blames official negligence for Ameerpet fire

Fire at Ameerpet shopping complex

A major fire erupted at the KSR Fashion shopping complex located in Maitrivanam, Ameerpet, on Thursday, June 4, completely engulfing the first and second floors of the G+2 building.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire started on the second floor of the building, either due to an electrical short circuit or due to sparks flying from the chimney of a mess located behind the building, the Sanathnagar fire official told Siasat.com. Both floors belong to the same person, who suffered losses of around Rs 2 crore, the official added.

“The second floor houses shops that sell baby toys and clothes, and the first floor houses an imported helmets shop. Various other businesses run on the ground floor,” the official said.

Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) president Kavitha visited the site on Friday, June 5, alleging negligence on the authorities’ part. She claimed that the fire was not a sudden incident, but one that could have been prevented had authorities acted on repeated warnings.

She also alleged that the fire engines reached the spot nearly an hour and fifteen minutes late, resulting in massive losses to the shop owners. She has urged the state government to provide immediate financial assistance and compensation to all traders.

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath also visited the site on Friday. He assured that the state government will conduct a meeting on June 8 to formulate policies and procedures to prevent such accidents.