Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s pre wedding wins hearts

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal are set to get married on November 23. Their pre wedding celebrations have taken over social media, offering fans a beautiful look into their happy moments.

The sangeet night was filled with music, dance, and emotional moments. In one viral video, Palash surprised Smriti by singing the iconic song Gulabi Aankhen on stage. Smriti watched him with a warm smile. Another popular clip shows the couple performing a perfectly choreographed dance to Tenu Le Ke Main Jawanga from the film Salaam E Ishq. Smriti put a garland around Palash’s neck before they danced together, and guests reacted with loud cheers. The couple also danced to Agar Main Kahoon, showing effortless chemistry.

2025 is indeed giving unexpected surprises.😍🙈



We have got see @mandhana_smriti being dramatic and dancing with full swag💞..#Smritimandhana #palashmucchal pic.twitter.com/WCHwnhrwA1 — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) November 22, 2025

Stunning Outfits and Star Presence

Smriti wore a shimmering golden gown at the sangeet, while Palash looked sharp in an all black outfit. Earlier, for the mehndi ceremony, Smriti chose a purple and lavender ombre saree with gold embroidery. Palash complemented her look in an ivory silk kurta, straight fit pants, and an embroidered Nehru jacket. His sister, singer Palak Muchhal, shared photos from the event and captioned them with a Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge reference.

Team Bride Lights Up the Stage

Smriti’s teammates, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, and others, performed a heartfelt dance to Tera Yaar Hoon Main. They also danced to Uyi Amma, which quickly became a fan favorite online.

A Celebration Full of Love and Fun

The pre wedding festivities included haldi, mehndi, a friendly cricket match, and many emotional moments. From Palash’s proposal at the DY Patil Stadium to the couple’s beautiful sangeet night, every event reflected joy, family, and togetherness. Fans have been calling them the cutest couple and continue to shower them with love ahead of their big day.