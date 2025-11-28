Hyderabad: Actor Suniel Shetty shared an emotional response after reading about Jemimah Rodrigues stepping away from the Women’s Big Bash League to support her friend Smriti Mandhana amid all the controversy going around her wedding. He posted a newspaper clipping on X and wrote that his heart felt full after knowing what Jemimah did. According to him, true friendship requires no big statements. He said that standing beside someone in difficult times is enough and called Jemimah’s act simple, straight, and genuine.

Bumped into this article first thing in the morning and my heart felt full.

Jemimah leaving the WBBL to be by Smriti’s side. No big statements, just quiet solidarity.



This is what real teammates do.

Simple. Straight. Genuine

Why Jemimah Returned to India

Smriti Mandhana’s wedding was postponed after her father Srinivas fell ill and her fiancé Palash Muchhal also became unwell. Jemimah, who was representing Brisbane Heat in the WBBL, chose to return to India to stay by Smriti’s side. Brisbane Heat confirmed her decision and said they respected her choice to support her teammate.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Wedding Controversy

The sudden cancellation of Smriti and Palash’s wedding created confusion among fans. Earlier, reports suggested that preparations were almost complete and close friends had already gathered. When the wedding was postponed at the last moment, many social media users began guessing the reasons. However, both families kept a respectful silence and requested privacy during the difficult period.

Rumours About Their Relationship

Along with the illness of both families, rumours also spread online suggesting disagreements between the couple. Some fans claimed that the wedding might be pushed further. Others believed the couple wanted to avoid public attention until the family recovered. None of these claims were confirmed officially, and both Smriti and Palash chose not to comment, which added to the mystery around the situation.