Smriti, Palash take big step on Insta amid wedding cancellation news

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal were supposed to get married on November 23, 2025. However, the wedding was postponed after Smriti’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana, showed symptoms of a heart attack on the same day.

The family rushed him to the hospital, and the ceremony had to be put on hold. A day later, Palash also fell ill due to severe acidity and a viral infection. He was first treated in Sangli and was later shifted to SRV Hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai. Doctors declared him fit to return home on November 26.

In the middle of this confusion, both Smriti and Palash quietly updated their Instagram bios. They added a nazar emoji, which many people in India believe protects against the evil eye. Fans saw this as their calm way of handling the unnecessary gossip and maintaining privacy during a stressful time.

Palash Muchhal cheating allegations

Soon after the postponement, several rumours began circulating online. Some Reddit users claimed that Palash was involved in cheating with a choreographer the night before the wedding.

These claims spread through unverified screenshots, which led many users to guess who the choreographer might be. The speculation increased when fans noticed that Smriti had deleted all her wedding and engagement photos from Instagram. So far, neither Smriti nor Palash has commented on any of these rumours.

Smriti’s close friend and teammate, Jemimah Rodrigues, decided to stay back in India to support her. The Brisbane Heat team in the Women’s Big Bash League agreed to release her from the remaining matches.

Both families are currently focused on health and recovery. The couple has not announced a new wedding date.