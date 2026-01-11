Smruthi reconnects Hyderabad with its cultural roots

Hyderabad is getting ready to slow down and remember. In a city that is constantly expanding, building and rushing ahead, Smruthi arrives as a quiet, thoughtful pause. More than a cultural festival, Smruthi is an invitation to return to familiar sounds, flavours and stories that shaped everyday Telugu life. Curated by Chapter 30, the two-day festival will be held on January 24 and 25, 2026, at the serene Ayurvan Waterside, bringing together heritage, craft, food and community in a space designed for connection rather than consumption.

A Venue That Encourages You to Slow Down

Set amid greenery near Gandipet Lake, Ayurvan Waterside offers a calm, open environment far removed from the city’s traffic and noise. With earthy pathways, wide-open spaces and a natural landscape, the venue encourages visitors to pause and linger. The setting itself becomes part of the experience, perfectly aligning with Smruthi’s philosophy of nostalgia, mindfulness and slow living.

More Than a Market or Bazaar

Smruthi is not designed as a shopping event. It is a two-day cultural gathering built around memories of the everyday moments many grew up with in Telugu homes from village streets and shared courtyards to afternoon naps and conversations in grandparents’ kitchens. The festival focuses on emotion and storytelling rather than transactions, allowing visitors to engage deeply with what surrounds them.

Celebrating Authentic Telugu Food and Craft

Visitors can explore traditional Telugu pickles, organic foods, sweets, snacks, handlooms and crafts, each created with care and cultural respect. The emphasis is on authenticity and intention, with homegrown brands showcasing products rooted in tradition rather than trends. Every stall carries a personal story, encouraging conversations and meaningful exchanges instead of hurried purchases.

Where Culture Feels Alive and Intimate

Live folk and classical performances, storytelling sessions and hands-on traditional workshops form the heart of Smruthi. Instead of loud stages, cultural experiences unfold gently across the venue. Children gather around stories, adults pause to listen to familiar rhythms, and visitors are invited to participate rather than simply watch.

A Meaningful Platform for Homegrown Brands

For artisans and small businesses, Smruthi offers a rare platform where creators are respected and their journeys valued. Buyers here are emotionally invested, creating relationships that go beyond commerce and often continue beyond the festival.

How to Attend Smruthi – Edition 2

Smruthi is a curated, ticketed event with limited entries to preserve its peaceful atmosphere. Vendor registrations for Smruthi- Edition 2 are currently open, with enquiries at 9390367895.

Why Smruthi Resonates With Hyderabad

In a city constantly moving forward, Smruthi offers a gentle pause, a reminder that memories, roots and belonging still have a meaningful place in modern life.