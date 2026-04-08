Snacks manufacturing unit raided in Hyderabad’s Mailardevpally, one arrested

Hyderabad: A snacks manufacturing unit operating under the name “Fine Traders” in Tata Nagar was raided by Mailardevpally Police and Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) officials on Tuesday, April 7, and the owner, Mirza Mazhar Baig, was arrested.

According to Mailardevpally Police, the owner was found preparing the snacks in unhygienic conditions. “Samples of the food have been sent to a laboratory for testing, and any further violations such as adulteration or the use of unsafe ingredients will surface after the report arrives,” an official from Mailardevpally Police told Siasat.com.

Videos of the raid also show hundreds of packets of pre-packaged snacks that would normally be easily available at local kirana shops. Police clarified that only the snacks that were being prepared at the unit and the oil used in their preparation were seized, all worth around Rs 10,000-15,000.

The loose snacks would be sold at wholesale and retail shops, the police said.

A case has been registered under sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Although the owner was arrested, he was later released after he produced a surety from the court, saying he would not commit the violations again and that he would cooperate with the investigation.