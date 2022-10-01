Snake rescuer gets bitten while trying to kiss a cobra

In a horrifying video which surfaced online, a man from Karnataka’s Shivamogga managed to survive a snake bite on the lip when he tried to kiss it.

A show of affection turned awry for the man from Karnataka who attempted to kiss a cobra he had just rescued. The snake turned its head back and bit the man on the lip. The incident occurred in Bommanakatte in Bhadravathi of the Shivamogga District.

The video shows the reptile rescuer, trying to kiss the snake when it bites him and slips away from his hands. Other people can be seen trying to catch the snake as it slithers away.

Take a look at the video here: