Snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir, rain in plains

Srinagar: Incessant rain in the plains and moderate snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday broke the prolonged dry spell as water discharge in rivers, streams, and springs improved appreciably.

Addressing the woes of thousands of people living in the Valley, almost all rivers, streams, and springs have started flowing with normal discharge as the historic Achabal spring in Anantnag district, which had completely dried up, was naturally restored, bringing cheer to the faces of locals. The people depend on this spring for potable water and irrigation of agricultural/horticultural purposes.

Higher reaches like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Zojila Pass, Gurez, Sinthan top, Peer Ki Gali, Razdan Pass and other mountainous areas received snowfall.

Reports said two to three feet of fresh snow had accumulated on the ground in Gulmarg. This has rekindled hopes of the ‘Khelo India 2025 winter sports Gulmarg’ starting anytime now. Due to very less snowfall this winter, these national winter sports scheduled at Gulmarg had been postponed.

Earlier, the perennial water reservoirs in the higher reaches were not replenished by scant snowfall. These water reservoirs sustain various rivers, streams, lakes, springs and wells in the Valley during the hot summer months.

It was because of the prolonged dry spell that scores of springs had dried up, triggering fears of a drought in the coming months in Kashmir Valley.

Rainfall and snow during the last 24 hours have addressed those woes of the locals.

Srinagar had 5.1 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 1.8 degrees and Pahalgam minus 1 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 17.2 degrees Celsius, Katra town 14.8 degrees, Batote 6.5, Banihal 6 and Bhaderwah 5.8 as the minimum temperature.

The Meteorological (MeT) office has forecast more rain/snow in the union territory during the next 24 hours, after which the weather is likely to improve.