Hyderabad: Sometimes, it is not a film announcement, relationship rumour or a viral video that grabs the internet’s attention. This time, social media users are busy talking about the uncanny resemblance between Tollywood actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala, and fans simply cannot unsee it.

The discussion began after Sobhita Dhulipala shared a series of stunning photos on Instagram. In the pictures, the actress kept it effortlessly classy in a sleek black blazer paired with a chic short bob hairstyle. With soft glam makeup, minimal accessories and a sharp editorial pose, Sobhita served pure boss-lady energy in the monochrome-inspired shoot.

While many fans praised her elegant and sophisticated look, several social media users quickly pointed out how strikingly similar she looked to Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the photos.

For the unversed, Samantha had previously sported a similar short hairstyle and often styled it in almost the same way, which only made the comparisons stronger online.

Soon, comment sections across social media platforms were filled with reactions from surprised fans.

One user wrote, “Why is she looking like Samantha a little bit? Is it only me or someone else too?”

Another commented, “This is so uncanny. I got shocked and thought Sobhita posted a picture of Samantha to diss her in the caption.”

A third user wrote, “I thought this is Samantha. This is so creepy.”

“Did anyone else think she looked like Samantha in the third slide?” another comment read.

The resemblance discussion has now gone viral online, especially because of the connection both actresses share with Naga Chaitanya.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in October 2017 before officially announcing their separation in October 2021. Since then, both stars have moved on in their personal lives. Naga Chaitanya later married Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024, while Samantha reportedly remarried filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025.

While the internet continues debating the similarities between the two actresses, fans are now calling this one of the “most uncanny celebrity resemblance moments” seen online in recent times.