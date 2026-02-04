Sobhita Dhulipala reveals why cooking isn’t her thing after marriage

Her take on food and marriage feels refreshingly modern, there’s no strict routine, no set rules just two people enjoying what they like, when they like

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 4th February 2026 4:56 pm IST
Tollywood
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

Hyderabad: If you imagined a newlywed life filled with sizzling tadkas and neatly packed lunch boxes, Sobhita Dhulipala has a different story to tell and it’s delightfully honest. In a recent chat, the actress shared a fun little secret about her home life: the kitchen at her place doesn’t see much action.

With a smile, Sobhita admitted that she hasn’t really stepped into cooking mode after marriage. Instead, she happily orders in. From comfort food to experimental cuisines, she prefers dialing up her favourite restaurants rather than tying on an apron. For her, good food is about joy and discovery, not pressure.

Things got even more interesting when the interviewer pointed out that her partner, actor Naga Chaitanya, owns a food business. So does that mean they only order from their own brand? Not quite. Sobhita laughed it off and clarified that while they do support it, they don’t limit their cravings. If they feel like having something specific, they explore different places. “Cravings decide,” she hinted, keeping it simple and real.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Her take on food and marriage feels refreshingly modern. There’s no strict routine, no set rules just two people enjoying what they like, when they like. It’s a reminder that times have changed, and so have household expectations. Ordering food is no longer seen as a shortcut, but simply another way to enjoy life.

Of course, Sobhita also believes in balance. She makes sure workouts are part of her routine, proving that loving food and staying fit can go hand in hand.

Light-hearted, practical and unapologetically herself, Sobhita’s confession has struck a chord. After all, who says a happy home needs a busy kitchen every day?

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 4th February 2026 4:56 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
Back to top button