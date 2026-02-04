Sobhita Dhulipala reveals why cooking isn’t her thing after marriage

Hyderabad: If you imagined a newlywed life filled with sizzling tadkas and neatly packed lunch boxes, Sobhita Dhulipala has a different story to tell and it’s delightfully honest. In a recent chat, the actress shared a fun little secret about her home life: the kitchen at her place doesn’t see much action.

With a smile, Sobhita admitted that she hasn’t really stepped into cooking mode after marriage. Instead, she happily orders in. From comfort food to experimental cuisines, she prefers dialing up her favourite restaurants rather than tying on an apron. For her, good food is about joy and discovery, not pressure.

Things got even more interesting when the interviewer pointed out that her partner, actor Naga Chaitanya, owns a food business. So does that mean they only order from their own brand? Not quite. Sobhita laughed it off and clarified that while they do support it, they don’t limit their cravings. If they feel like having something specific, they explore different places. “Cravings decide,” she hinted, keeping it simple and real.

Her take on food and marriage feels refreshingly modern. There’s no strict routine, no set rules just two people enjoying what they like, when they like. It’s a reminder that times have changed, and so have household expectations. Ordering food is no longer seen as a shortcut, but simply another way to enjoy life.

Of course, Sobhita also believes in balance. She makes sure workouts are part of her routine, proving that loving food and staying fit can go hand in hand.

Light-hearted, practical and unapologetically herself, Sobhita’s confession has struck a chord. After all, who says a happy home needs a busy kitchen every day?