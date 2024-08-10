Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya’s photos flooded with Samantha’s name

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya surprised fans with the announcement of his engagement to actress Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place on August 8, 2024. The couple, who have been the subject of dating rumors for over two years, exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony. Pictures from the engagement, shared by Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, have since gone viral.

Ever since the news came out, Naga’s ex-wife and popular South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a hot topic of discussion. Sam’s social media posts, along with the newly engaged couple’s Instagram updates, have been inundated with a flurry of messages, from heartfelt support to sharp criticism.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita jointly shared a series of unseen photos from their engagement on Instagram on Friday, accompanied by a poetic caption featuring verses from the Kurunthogai, translated by A.K. Ramanujan: “What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love, our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting.”

Despite the couple’s heartfelt post, the comments section has been boombarded with mentions of Samantha. Fans have flooded the post with her name, with many expressing support for the actress. Comments like “We are with you Samantha” and “Stay strong Samantha” have become common, with some even suggesting that Chaitanya has lost a gem.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha got married in 2017, but they parted ways in 2021 after four years of marriage. While the reasons for their separation were not revealed, it still remains a topic of significant interest among fans, as seen in the latest social media uproar following Naga Chaitanya’s engagement to Sobhita.