Sobhita & Naga Chaitanya’s pregnancy rumours: Truth revealed

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently attended the WAVES 2025 event in Mumbai. Sobhita looked beautiful in a saree, and Chaitanya wore a stylish black suit. But after pictures came out, people started guessing that Sobhita might be pregnant. Why? Because her saree looked like it was hiding her belly, and she has been wearing loose clothes lately.

A Close Source Clears the Air

A family friend of the couple spoke to ETimes and denied the news. The source said, “She wore anti-fit, not maternity. It’s funny how people create stories just from clothes.” So, no, she’s not pregnant. It was just her style of dressing.

Their Love Story

Sobhita and Chaitanya’s love story started in a sweet way. Sobhita saw that Chaitanya followed her on Instagram. They began chatting, sharing their love for the Telugu language, and slowly fell in love. After dating for two years, they got engaged in August 2024 and got married in December 2024 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Busy with Work

Both of them are focusing on their careers now. Sobhita is busy filming a new Telugu movie. Chaitanya is working on his next film after his recent hit Thandel, which did really well at the box office.

No, Sobhita is not having a baby. She’s just enjoying married life and working on her movies. Sometimes, fashion can lead to funny guesses. For now, let’s not believe everything we see or hear online unless it’s confirmed by the stars themselves.