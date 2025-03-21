Sobhita, Samantha’s similar outfits grab attention, check price

Mumbai: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, who tied the knot in December 2024, have been under constant scrutiny from social media users, especially those who were deeply invested in Chaitanya’s past relationship with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Many of them still struggle to see him with another woman, often taking to online platforms to express their opinions.

Now, Sobhita has once again found herself at the receiving end of online criticism after gracing the cover of Vogue India’s latest issue alongside Naga Chaitanya. While the couple’s chemistry in the photoshoot radiated love, it was Sobhita’s outfit that became a talking point.

Accusations of Copying Samantha’s Look

In one of the cover shots, Sobhita donned a silvery tassel-detailing slip dress from the brand Akhl, priced at Rs 49,593. With minimal accessories, soft makeup, and her hair left open, she kept the look effortlessly chic.

However, netizens were quick to point out the resemblance between her ensemble and Samantha’s recent ombre-hued tasselled skirt from Studio Moon Ray.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s Past Still a Talking Point

For those unaware, Samantha and Chaitanya’s love story began on the sets of the 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave. Their contrasting personalities, Chaitanya being shy and Samantha being outspoken made them a beloved pair among fans. After dating for five years, they got married in 2017. However, their relationship ended just days before their fourth wedding anniversary in 2021.

While both stars have moved on, social media still hasn’t let go of their past, and the latest Vogue cover controversy only adds to the ongoing chatter.