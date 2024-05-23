‘Social media person of the year 2023’ booked in TGSRTC fake logo case

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against two individuals for circulating and sharing a fake logo of TGSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation), and ironically one of the accused was conferred the “social media person of the year” last year.

Konatham Dileep, who was the director of digital media in the Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) government has been booked under Sections 469, 504, 505 (1) (b) (c) r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and also per section 67 of the IT Act, for circulating an alleged fake video which has prompted TGSRTC MD VC Sajjanar to give clarification that the corporation has not changed its logo.

Interestingly, Konatham Dileep received the award in September last year from the Public Relations Council of India.

BRS NRI activist V Harish Reddy, a resident of Houston, Texas in the US has also been booked under the same sections for circulating the video on social media.

Both Dileep and Harish have been known to be close confidantes of BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

The complaint was registered at Chikkadpally police station on Thursday by one Anchuri Sridhar, a resident of Habsiguda against the two BRS activists. He complained that both individuals intentionally created a fake logo and made a derogatory act.

He also stated that Harish Reddy had posted an abusive video using unparliamentary language, which was highly damaging to the reputation of TGSRTC and the State government as well.