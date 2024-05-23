TGSRTC dispels new logo rumours, says no changes yet

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) addressed widespread rumors circulating on social media about a new logo on Thursday, May 23. TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar clarified that they have not released any new logo officially and urged the public to disregard the false information circulating online.

The purported new design excluded the iconic Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, prompting numerous citizens to voice their objections.

Any attempt, reportedly, to undemocratically remove Charminar and Kakatiya Kalathoranam from Telangana's #TGSRTC official logo will be seen as an outrageous act of cultural vandalism dishonouring our rich heritage and hurting the sentiments of people.



In response to public reactions, TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar clarified that the current logo, which is similar to APSRTC’s, remains unchanged. He emphasised that “the organisation has not finalized any new logo and that the logo being circulated on social media is fake.”

He further assured the public that any official updates about a new logo would be communicated through the proper channels. Until then, TGSRTC will continue to use its current logo.

Additionally, the corporation plans to undertake a comprehensive effort to update the abbreviation and logo across various platforms, including the website, letterheads, rubber stamps, office signage, bus depots, bus passes, identity cards, tickets, and buses.

A senior official noted that “it’s a huge exercise and needs some time to complete. Though we have not set any time limit as such, we will ensure the work is finished at the earliest and the corporation bears a new and fresh look.”

Recently, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) was renamed, and the announcement was made by Managing Director (MD) VC Sajjanar. The corporation has been renamed TGSRTC following the directive from the state government to change all references from “TS” to “TG” in the nomenclature.