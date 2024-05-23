TSRTC renamed; MD VC Sajjanar makes announcement

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has been renamed, and the announcement was made by Managing Director (MD) VC Sajjanar.

The corporation has been renamed TGSRTC following the directive from the state government to change all references from “TS” to “TG” in the nomenclature.

After announcing renaming of TSRTC, Sajjanar invites suggestions

Taking to ‘X’ on Wednesday, Sajjanar announced the change of name from TSRTC to TGSRTC and stated that the name change had been reflected across all social media handles of the corporation.

On this occasion, Sajjanar requested passengers to send their valuable suggestions and complaints through the revised user account. He also encouraged them to follow the corporation’s social media accounts to stay informed about its services.

TSPDCL to TGSPDCL

Apart from formerly TSRTC, earlier, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has been renamed to TGSPDCL.

It was announced by the chairman and managing director of TGSPDCL, Musharraf Faruqui, IAS.

Similarly, Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) has been renamed to TGNPDCL.

‘TG’ Replaces ‘TS’ as Telangana’s Abbreviation

On May 16, the Telangana government issued orders to replace ‘TS’ with ‘TG’ as the state’s abbreviation.

With the Centre adopting ‘TG’ as the new abbreviation, the state government mandated the replacement of all references to ‘TS’ with ‘TG’ in the nomenclature of all state PSUs, including TSRTC, agencies, autonomous institutions, and other government bodies.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued a Government Order (GO) directing all departments of the Secretariat to replace all references to ‘TS’ with ‘TG’ in official documents (including letterheads, reports, notifications, etc.), signages within and outside government offices, websites, and online platforms, and any other official communication.

She requested all Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries to review with all government institutions under their administrative control to ensure this migration is seamless across the board.

All departments have been asked to submit compliance reports by May 31.